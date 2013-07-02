FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia says Morales' plane diverted, possibly over Snowden
July 2, 2013 / 10:47 PM / 4 years ago

Bolivia says Morales' plane diverted, possibly over Snowden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ, July 2 (Reuters) - Bolivia said on Tuesday that President Evo Morales’ plane had to make an unscheduled stopover in Vienna while traveling back to his country from Moscow, noting that there were “unfounded suspicions” that former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was on the aircraft.

Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca told reporters that Portugal and France had abruptly canceled air permits.

“They say it was due to technical issues, but after getting explanations from some authorities we found that there appeared to be some unfounded suspicions that Mr. Snowden was on the plane,” he added. “We don’t know who invented this lie.”

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Will Dunham

