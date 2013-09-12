FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House pledges to work with Brazil on surveillance concerns
September 12, 2013 / 12:06 AM / 4 years ago

White House pledges to work with Brazil on surveillance concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it would work with Brazil to address concerns caused by leaked information that the United States had spied on President Dilma Rousseff and hacked into the computer networks of state-run oil company Petrobras.

Susan Rice, President Barack Obama’s national security advisor, met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Luiz Alberto Figueiredo to discuss Brazil’s questions about documents leaked by former spy contractor Edward Snowden.

“The United States is committed to working with Brazil to address these concerns, while we continue to work together on a shared agenda of bilateral, regional and global initiatives,” a White House spokeswoman said in a statement

