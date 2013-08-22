FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK police say Snowden reporter's partner carried 'injurious' data
August 22, 2013

UK police say Snowden reporter's partner carried 'injurious' data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The partner of a reporter who wrote about the leaks by Edward Snowden was carrying sensitive material that could have been dangerous for the public when he was detained at a London airport, a British police lawyer said on Thursday.

David Miranda, partner of U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald, was questioned for nine hours on Sunday at London’s Heathrow Airport before being released without charge, prompting calls for an explanation of why anti-terrorism powers were used to detain the Brazilian citizen.

Miranda, who was in transit from Berlin to Rio de Janeiro, was released without charge minus his laptop, phone and memory sticks. His lawyer has requested an injunction to prevent the authorities from examining any data seized from Miranda.

At a hearing at London’s High Court, police lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw said officers were still examining tens of thousands of pages of digital material from Miranda.

“That which has been inspected contains, in view of police, highly sensitive material the disclosure of which would be highly injurious to public safety and thus the police have initiated a criminal investigation,” Laidlaw said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

