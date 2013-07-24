U.S. says allowing Snowden to leave airport would be disappointing

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The United States would be deeply disappointed if Russia were to allow fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to leave Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

“Any move that would allow Mr. Snowden to depart the airport would be deeply disappointing,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had telephoned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Jackie Frank)