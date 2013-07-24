FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says allowing Snowden to leave airport would be disappointing
July 24, 2013 / 6:19 PM / in 4 years

U.S. says allowing Snowden to leave airport would be disappointing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The United States would be deeply disappointed if Russia were to allow fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to leave Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

“Any move that would allow Mr. Snowden to depart the airport would be deeply disappointing,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had telephoned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Jackie Frank)

