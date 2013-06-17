FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snowden says 'litany of lies' prompted him to leak U.S. surveillance
June 17, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

Snowden says 'litany of lies' prompted him to leak U.S. surveillance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Edward Snowden, the American who leaked details about U.S. National Security Agency surveillance programs, said on Monday he decided to disclose the information after observing “a continuing litany of lies” from senior officials to Congress.

“Seeing someone in the position of James Clapper - the Director of National Intelligence - baldly lying to the public without repercussion is the evidence of a subverted democracy. The consent of the governed is not consent if it is not informed,” he said in a forum on the Guardian newspaper website.

“It was seeing a continuing litany of lies from senior officials to Congress - and therefore the American people - and the realization that that Congress, specifically the Gang of Eight (senior U.S. lawmakers), wholly supported the lies that compelled me to act,” he said.

Snowden, who revealed himself as the source of leaked information about U.S. government surveillance programs last week from Hong Kong, denied having given classified information to China. “I have had no contact with the Chinese government,” he said. “I only work with journalists.” (Reporting by Deborah Charles and Laura MacInnis; Editing by Will Dunham)

