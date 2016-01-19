FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK rules detaining partner of Snowden leaks reporter was lawful
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 19, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

UK rules detaining partner of Snowden leaks reporter was lawful

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday that the detention of the partner of a journalist who helped bring leaks from former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to world attention was lawful.

British police detained David Miranda at Heathrow Airport in August 2013 when he landed in London en route from Berlin to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and seized material including electronic media containing 58,000 documents.

Miranda, the partner of American journalist Glenn Greenwald, had argued that such detentions would have “an inevitable chilling effect on journalistic expression”, but the British court said his detention did not break the law.

“Mr Miranda’s appeal against the use of the power in his case is dismissed,” the court said in a summary of its decision.

“The court rejects Mr Miranda’s argument that the use of the stop power against him was an unjustified and disproportionate interference.”

Miranda had said the police had acted unlawfully and breached his right to freedom of expression under the European Convention on Human Rights.

However, the court did say that the clause of the Terrorism Act under which Miranda was detained was incompatible with the convention, which protects freedom of speech in relation to journalistic materials.

“It is not subject to adequate safeguards against its arbitrary exercise and I would, therefore, allow the appeal in relation to that issue,” judges wrote, suggesting the British parliament should consider the matter. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.