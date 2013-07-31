FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSA official says no one fired, or offered to resign, over Snowden
July 31, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

NSA official says no one fired, or offered to resign, over Snowden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The deputy director of the U.S. National Security Agency said on Wednesday that no one had been fired and no one had offered to resign over former security contractor Edward Snowden’s ability to take large amounts of classified data from agency computers.

John Inglis said, “No,” when asked at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing if anyone had been fired over the sweeping NSA surveillance programs exposed by Snowden.

“No one has offered to resign. Everyone is working hard to understand what happened,” Inglis said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Christopher Wilson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
