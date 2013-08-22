FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London police say disclosure of Snowden-linked data could risk lives
August 22, 2013 / 4:53 PM / in 4 years

London police say disclosure of Snowden-linked data could risk lives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - London Police said on Thursday material seized from the partner of a journalist who has led coverage of Edward Snowden’s leaks was “highly-sensitive” and, if disclosed, could put lives at risk.

David Miranda was detained for nine hours at London’s Heathrow airport on Sunday when the material was taken from him and police said an initial examination of the information had prompted a criminal investigation by counter-terrorism officers.  (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Costas Pitas)

