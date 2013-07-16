FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says decision on asylum for Snowden not up to Putin
July 16, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Kremlin says decision on asylum for Snowden not up to Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHITA, Russia, July 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will not be the person deciding whether to grant fugitive American Edward Snowden temporary asylum in Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“If we are talking about temporary asylum, then this is an issue not for the president but for the Federal Migration Service,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said after Snowden’s application for temporary asylum after spending three weeks at a Moscow airport.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

