Snowden seeks temporary asylum in Russia - lawyer

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is wanted in the United States on espionage charges, has requested temporary asylum in Russia, a Russian lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.

Snowden, who revealed details of U.S. government surveillance programmes, has been stranded at a Moscow airport since June 23. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena confirmed Snowden had filed an application for temporary asylum, although the American has said he wants eventually to travel to Latin America. (Reporting by Alessandra Prenticeand maria Tsvetkova, Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)