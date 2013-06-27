FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switzerland to press U.S. further on Snowden's time in Geneva
June 27, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Switzerland to press U.S. further on Snowden's time in Geneva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland still has questions about Edward Snowden’s activities as a CIA operative in Geneva, having received only a “diplomatic” reply to its initial questions, Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter said on Thursday.

“They have replied that they have been respecting Swiss laws and they have never done anything particularly problematic,” Burkhalter told reporters.

“So the reply was very diplomatic, we have taken note of it. We have decided to discuss these points further in the future with the Americans but it’s clear that for them there was no problem.”

Snowden, a former U.S. spy agency contractor who fled the United States after leaking details of secret U.S. government surveillance programmes, worked in Geneva between 2007 and 2009. (Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

