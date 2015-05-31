Boehner urges U.S Senate to pass surveillance reform bill

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives urged the U.S. Senate on Sunday to pass the USA Freedom Act, a bill that reforms an expiring domestic surveillance program, and do so “expeditiously.”

House Speaker John Boehner issued a statement warning of the danger of letting the surveillance program expire shortly before the Senate began a rare Sunday session addressing how to deal with the issue. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)