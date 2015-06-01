FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lawmakers argue over changes to spy bill, next vote Tuesday
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 1, 2015 / 7:58 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. lawmakers argue over changes to spy bill, next vote Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - A group of high-ranking members of the U.S. House of Representatives warned the Senate on Monday that proposed changes to the USA Freedom Act, a bill reforming domestic surveillance programs, were unlikely to pass the House.

The lawmakers, including U.S. Representative Bob Goodlatte, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Representative John Conyers, the panel’s top Democrat, issued their statement shortly before Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to move up the next procedural vote on the measure in the Senate.

When Republican Senator Rand Paul blocked that move, McConnell said the next vote on the measure in the Senate would be at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)

