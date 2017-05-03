By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON The U.S. National Security Agency
collected more than 151 million records of Americans' phone
calls last year, even after Congress limited its ability to
collect bulk phone records, according to an annual report issued
on Tuesday by the top U.S. intelligence officer.
The report from the office of Director of National
Intelligence Dan Coats was the first measure of the effects of
the 2015 USA Freedom Act, which limited the NSA to collecting
phone records and contacts of people U.S. and allied
intelligence agencies suspect may have ties to terrorism.
It found that the NSA collected the 151 million records even
though it had warrants from the secret Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance court to spy on only 42 terrorism suspects in 2016,
in addition to a handful identified the previous year.
The NSA has been gathering a vast quantity of telephone
"metadata," records of callers' and recipients' phone numbers
and the times and durations of the calls - but not their content
- since the September 11, 2001, attacks.
The report came as Congress faced a decision on whether to
reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Act (FISA), which permits the NSA to collect foreign
intelligence information on non-U.S. persons outside the United
States, and is scheduled to expire at the end of this year.
Privacy advocates have argued that Section 702 permits the
NSA to spy on Internet and telephone communications of Americans
without warrants from the secret Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court, and that foreign intelligence could be used
for domestic law enforcement purposes in a way that evades
traditional legal requirements.
The report said that on one occasion in 2016, the FBI
obtained information about an American in response to a search
of Section 702 data intended to produce evidence of a crime not
related to foreign intelligence.
The report did not address how frequently the FBI obtained
information about Americans while investigating a foreign
intelligence matter, however.
On Friday, the NSA said it had stopped a form of
surveillance that allowed it to collect the digital
communications of Americans who mentioned a foreign intelligence
target in their messages without a warrant.
TRUMP'S ALLEGATIONS
The new report also came amid allegations, recently repeated
by U.S. President Donald Trump, that former President Barack
Obama ordered warrantless surveillance of his communications and
that former national security adviser Susan Rice asked the NSA
to unmask the names of U.S. persons caught in the surveillance.
Both Republican and Democratic members of the congressional
intelligence committees have said that so far they have found no
evidence to support either allegation.
Officials on Tuesday argued that the 151 million records
collected last year were tiny compared with the number collected
under procedures that were stopped after former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden revealed the surveillance program in 2013.
Because the 151 million would include multiple calls made to
or from the same phone numbers, the number of people whose
records were collected also would be much smaller, the officials
said. They said they had no breakdown of how many individuals'
phone records were among those collected.
In all, according to the report, U.S. officials unmasked the
names of fewer Americans in NSA eavesdropping reports in 2016
than they did the previous year, the top U.S. intelligence
officer reported on Tuesday.
The report said the names of 1,934 "U.S. persons" were
"unmasked" last year in response to specific requests, compared
with 2,232 in 2015, but it did not identify who requested the
names or on what grounds.
Officials said in the report that U.S. intelligence agencies
had gone out of their way to make public more information about
U.S. electronic eavesdropping.
"This year's report continues our trajectory toward greater
transparency, providing additional statistics beyond what is
required by law," said Office of the Director of National
Intelligence spokesman Timothy Barrett.
(Additional reporting by Dustin Volz)