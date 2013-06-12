FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSA chief: surveillance has stopped dozens of potential attacks
June 12, 2013 / 7:07 PM / in 4 years

NSA chief: surveillance has stopped dozens of potential attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The director of the National Security Agency said on Wednesday that recently disclosed top-secret U.S. surveillance programs have helped to prevent “dozens” of potential terrorist events.

NSA chief General Keith Alexander made the comments at a Senate hearing when asked if the intelligence community could estimate how much the agency’s broad monitoring of phone call and Internet data had helped prevent a terror attack. (Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Sandra Maler)

