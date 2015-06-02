FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Congress passes bill to limit domestic surveillance
June 2, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Congress passes bill to limit domestic surveillance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that ends spy agencies’ bulk collection of Americans’ telephone records, a vote that reversed national security policy that had been in place since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

After weeks of often angry debate over how to balance concerns about privacy with worries about terrorist attacks, the Senate passed the USA Freedom Act by a vote of 67-32, with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Because the House of Representatives passed the bill last month, the Senate vote sends the bill to the White House, where President Barack Obama has promised to sign it into law.

The measure replaces a program in which the National Security Agency sweeps up data about Americans’ telephone calls with a more targeted system. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
