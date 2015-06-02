FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate rejects amendments to domestic surveillance
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 2, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate rejects amendments to domestic surveillance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate rejected three proposed amendments on Tuesday to a bill that would end the ability of spy agencies to sweep up Americans’ telephone records and install a more targeted system, clearing the way for a vote on the bill as passed last month by the House of Representatives.

If the bill is passed, as expected, later on Tuesday, it would send the measure to Democratic President Barack Obama, who has promised to sign it into law. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

