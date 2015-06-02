FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Surveillance reform bill clears U.S. Senate hurdle, amendments next
June 2, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Surveillance reform bill clears U.S. Senate hurdle, amendments next

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds vote count.)

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - A bill that would end U.S. spy agencies’ bulk collection of Americans’ telephone data and replace it with a more targeted system cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday, allowing lawmakers to consider amendments to the legislation.

The Senate voted 83-14 to limit debate on the measure, known as the USA Freedom Act. Senate rules provide for up to 30 hours of debate before lawmakers vote on amendments, although Senate leaders said they expect those votes later on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on May 13. But if any of the amendments pass, the amended measure would have to be sent back to the House for its approval before it could be sent to the White House for President Barack Obama to sign into law.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
