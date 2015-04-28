Obama nominates Coast Guard vice admiral to head TSA

(Adds quotes, background)

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said he would nominate Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Neffenger to be administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the agency created to tighten travel security following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Neffenger’s 30-year career with the Coast Guard includes coordinating security at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, and the clean-up effort after the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

He will oversee 50,000 personnel, including those who staff airport security stops where travelers are checked for identification and possible weapons.

“I have no doubt that his skills, intellect and energy that have up to now been devoted to maritime security will be easily translatable to aviation security,” Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, whose department oversees the Coast Guard, said in a statement.

Neffenger will replace John Pistole, who had been TSA administrator since 2010 and retired in December. Pistole established a program to let approved fliers bypass parts of security screening and during his tenure the TSA came under fire for use of full-body scanners that created nearly naked images of airline travelers.

Jane Harmon, a former congresswoman whose Southern California district encompassed the transit hub of Los Angeles, said she has known Neffenger for years through her work on security issues in Congress.

“He’s passionate about the issues,” Harmon, now the director of the Woodrow Wilson Center think tank, said in an interview. “He has a good working relationship with Congress and I think he will easily adjust to the kind of retail side of the role.”

There have been no terror attacks on U.S. airlines since the TSA was established but Pistole had warned that al Qaeda had been researching explosives that could not be detected by airport security. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Bill Trott; Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler)