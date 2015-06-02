FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Homeland Security chief Johnson reassigns top TSA official
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 2, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Homeland Security chief Johnson reassigns top TSA official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson has reassigned the acting administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, the department said on Monday.

Melvin Carraway will be reassigned to serve in the Office of Sate and Local Law Enforcement at DHS headquarters, and TSA Acting Deputy Director Mark Hatfield will lead the agency until a new acting administrator is appointed, the statement said.

The TSA was created to tighten travel security in the United States following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.