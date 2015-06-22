U.S. Senate approves Peter Neffenger as new transportation security chief

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed President Barack Obama’s choice of Peter Neffenger to be the next head of the Transportation Security Administration, the agency charged with securing U.S. airports.

Neffenger, a Coast Guard vice admiral, has been awaiting Senate approval since Obama nominated him in April. Once sworn in, he will take over the agency following reports that TSA screeners failed 67 out of 70 tests by undercover officers who were attempting to bring fake weapons past security checkpoints. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Lambert)