U.S. airports still understaffed for peak travel - TSA head

May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is taking steps ranging from automation to moving officers to different posts to shorten airport lines, but still lacks the staffing to handle peak travel times, Administrator Peter Neffenger said in a Congressional hearing Wednesday.

Screening has slowed since the TSA canceled a program last year that pulled travelers randomly into faster but less rigorous “PreCheck” lanes, following reports of screening lapses. But because budget and staffing levels had been set assuming that the program would be in effect, and that more people would self-enroll in PreCheck, the TSA has found itself without resources to handle rising passenger traffic on U.S. airlines, expected to be at an all-time high this summer. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)