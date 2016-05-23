FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-Head of security for U.S. TSA removed from post -House panel
#Corrections News
May 23, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Head of security for U.S. TSA removed from post -House panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects hearing date in second paragraph to May 12 from last week)

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The head of security for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has been removed from his position, the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said on Monday on Twitter.

The House panel, which held a hearing May 12 on long lines at airport security checkpoints, did not give a reason for Kelly Hoggan's dismissal as TSA assistant administrator for security operations.

Members of the committee criticized the TSA for awarding over $90,000 in bonuses and awards to Hoggan over a 13-month period.

TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
