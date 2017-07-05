ISTANBUL, July 5 Turkish Airlines
expects a ban on carrying electronic devices in cabins on
flights from Turkey to Britain to be lifted soon, Chief
Executive Bilal Eksi said on Twitter on Wednesday, after a
similar ban was lifted for U.S.-bound flights.
The U.S. ban was imposed in March for flights originating at
10 airports in eight countries -- Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the
United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey --
to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic
devices taken aboard aircraft.
