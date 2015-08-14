Uzbek man pleads guilty in New York to supporting Islamic State

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 25-year-old Uzbek man who lives in Brooklyn pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to conspiring to provide material support to Islamic State militants, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Abdurasul Hasanovich Juraboev, one of five charged by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn in connection with a plot to aid the radical group, faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Charges remain pending against his four co-defendants, all of whom have pleaded not guilty: Akmal Zakirov, Dilkhayot Kasimov and Abror Habibov, all of Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan native Akhror Saidakhmetov.

Juraboev had posted a threat online to kill President Barack Obama in a suicide attack, according to U.S. authorities, and had hoped to travel to Syria to join Islamic State.

Prosecutors said Saidakhmetov had also planned to travel to Syria and that the other members of the group conspired to pay their travel expenses.

Juraboev’s court-appointed lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The defendant planned to travel to Syria to wage jihad on behalf of ISIL, and was prepared to commit a terrorist attack on American soil if he were not able to make that trip,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kelly Currie said, using an acronym for Islamic State. (Additional reporting by Will Dunham in Washington)