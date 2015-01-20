FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Yemenis charged in U.S. court over alleged al Qaeda link
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
January 20, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Two Yemenis charged in U.S. court over alleged al Qaeda link

Aruna Viswanatha

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Yemeni nationals were charged in the United States with conspiring to murder Americans abroad and providing material support to al Qaeda, according to a complaint and arrest warrant unsealed on Tuesday.

Saddiq Al-Abbadi and Ali Alvi were arrested in Saudi Arabia and expelled to the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said. Alvi appeared in a federal court in Brooklyn on Sunday and Al-Abbadi was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, the department said.

The two Yemenis engaged in attacks against U.S. military forces in Afghanistan in the summer of 2008 and had traveled in March of that year to Pakistan to train and fight with al Qaeda, prosecutors said in the complaint.

The pair also helped an American citizen join al Qaeda, according to the complaint.

Originally filed under seal in April 2009, the complaint describes a cooperating witness who traveled to Pakistan in 2007 with the intention of “waging violent jihad” against the United States, and who was able to join al Qaeda in Pakistan with the help of Al-Abbadi and Alvi.

The witness, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder Americans abroad, providing material support to al Qaeda, and receiving military-type training from the group, told prosecutors of training in Pakistan’s tribal areas in a basic weapons course and advancing to explosives and projectile weapons training, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that a second confidential source who traveled from Saudi Arabia to Iran and then to Pakistan corroborated information about the two Yemeni defendants.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.