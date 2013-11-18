FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian spies tried to tap Indonesian president's phone calls- media reports
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 18, 2013 / 3:50 AM / 4 years ago

Australian spies tried to tap Indonesian president's phone calls- media reports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s spy agencies attempted to listen in on the mobile phone conversations of Indonesia’s president and targeted the mobile phones of his wife and senior ministers, Australian media reported on Monday, citing documents leaked by NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s family and inner circle were targeted for electronic surveillance by Australia’s Defence Signals Directorate (DSD), the Guardian Australia and Australian Broadcasting Corp reported, citing a top secret document from 2009.

The revelation may further strain ties between the neighbours after earlier reports that Australia’s embassy in the country had been used as part of a U.S.-led surveillance network to spy on Indonesia, prompting a stern rebuke from Jakarta.

Australian media last month reported that Australian embassies across Asia were part of the U.S.-led electronic surveillance operation, according to leaked Snowden documents.

The latest leaked documents contained a slide presentation which showed a list of top Indonesia leadership officials and their mobile phone handset details. One slide showed how the DSD had attempted to listen in on a call from an unknown Thailand number to the Indonesian president.

Another slide showed what were purported to be call data records for Yudhoyono’s mobile phone for 15 days in August 2009, recording the numbers called and the duration.

“It is the established practice of successive Australian governments not to comment on intelligence matters,” a spokesman for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs said in an emailed statement responding to a request for comment on the reports.

Indonesia’s presidential palace also declined to comment.

Earlier Snowden leaks have detailed vast intelligence collection by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) on allies, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, prompting protests and a U.S. review of intelligence gathering.

Indonesia is Australia’s nearest Asian neighbour and an important strategic ally. Relations were already shaky after Australia’s new conservative prime minister, Tony Abbott, in September proposed turning back boats of asylum-seekers coming through Indonesia. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor in Jakarta; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.