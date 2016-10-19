FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-SoCalGas completes most well tests at Calif. Aliso Canyon natgas facility
October 19, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-SoCalGas completes most well tests at Calif. Aliso Canyon natgas facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph after SoCalGas says completes tests on most wells, not all wells)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Southern California Gas said Wednesday it completed safety review tests at most of its wells at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in the Los Angeles area, which shut in October 2015 following a massive methane leak.

The utility, however, said it would not be ready to request state regulatory approval to inject gas into the giant field until it "has met all of the requirements" of the state's comprehensive safety review. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

