CORRECTED-U.S. Senate votes to confirm slate of three CFTC commissioners

(Corrects that three, not four, commissioners were approved by the Senate)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to confirm two Republicans and one Democrat to serve on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the top U.S derivatives regulator.

In a voice vote, the Senate approved the nominations of Republican Chris Giancarlo to serve as CFTC chairman, as well as Republican Brian Quintenz and Democrat Rostin "Russ" Behnam to serve as commissioners.

The Senate did not vote on one other pending nomination for Republican Dawn Stump to serve as commissioner. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)