U.S. Senate confirms Gina McCarthy as chief environmental regulator

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed Gina McCarthy on Thursday to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a long-awaited move that could help President Barack Obama revive his plans to fight climate change.

The Senate voted 59 to 40 for McCarthy, who oversaw rules on mercury and soot pollution from power plants in her prior job as the EPA’s top air official.

Obama nominated McCarthy in March, but her confirmation had been held up by a partisan battle over his nominees for other positions. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)