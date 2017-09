WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to move toward approving Fred Hochberg for a second term as president of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which will have to stop conducting busy next week unless Hochberg is confirmed.

The Senate voted 82-18 to limit debate on the nomination and hold a confirmation vote later in the day. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)