FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate adjourns until Wednesday at 12 noon EST
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 1, 2013 / 11:15 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Senate adjourns until Wednesday at 12 noon EST

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate formally adjourned for the evening on Tuesday, which could further complicate the fate of a Senate-passed bill to avert $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts known as the “fiscal cliff.”

Democratic Majority leader Harry Reid adjourned the Senate, which hours before passed legislation raising taxes on incomes above $400,000 and other changes to prevent the country from the effects of tumbling over the cliff.

House Republicans were meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to act on the bill. They are threatening to send the bill back to the Senate with requested changes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.