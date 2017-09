WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. Senate, reflecting a major shift in the past decade in public support of gay rights, passed a bipartisan bill on Thursday to outlaw discrimination against gay workers.

But the measure, which cleared the Senate, 64-32, with 10 Republicans joining 52 Democrats and two independents in voting “yes,” faces an uphill struggle in the Republican-led House of Representatives.