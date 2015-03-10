FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate to deal with attorney general nomination next week -McConnell

Susan Cornwell, Will Dunham

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate next week will take up the nomination of Loretta Lynch to be the next attorney general.

“I think we’ll be dealing with the attorney general nomination next week,” McConnell told reporters.

President Barack Obama’s nomination of Lynch, who is currently the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, New York, to be the nation’s top law enforcement official has been pending for longer than any other attorney general in the last 30 years.

