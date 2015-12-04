FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate votes to gut Obamacare in symbolic vote
December 4, 2015 / 1:29 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate votes to gut Obamacare in symbolic vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - After five years of failed attempts, U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday passed a symbolic bill to gut President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare reform law, but Obama has vowed to veto the measure.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 52-47 to repeal several core Obamacare provisions under special budget procedural rules that allow for passage with a simple majority rather than the 60-vote threshold needed for most legislation in the Senate. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
