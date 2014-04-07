U.S. Senate votes to extend jobless benefits; faces divided House

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - On a 59-38 vote, the Democratic-led U.S. Senate passed a bill on Monday to restore expired jobless benefits for 2.4 million Americans, sending the bipartisan measure to a divided Republican-led House of Representatives for consideration.

A week ago, the legislation seemed certain to die in the House amid opposition by top Republicans. But a half dozen or so rank-and-file party members refuse to concede defeat and want House Speaker John Boehner to permit a vote on the bill or a similar measure. (Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Sandra Maler)