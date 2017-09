WASHINGTON, April 9(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a bill that Democrats said would give women a “fair shot” at obtaining equal pay to men for comparable work.

On a 53-44 vote, supporters fell short of the needed 60 votes to advance the bill, which Republicans said was designed not to promote pay equity but to attract women voters in the November elections. (Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Bill Trott)