Virginia lawmaker released from hospital after stabbing

RICHMOND, Va., Nov 22 (Reuters) - A prominent Virginia state politician was released Friday from a hospital after he was stabbed several times this week in what police believe was an attempted murder by his son, officials said.

State Senator Creigh Deeds, a Democrat who ran for governor in 2009, was attacked on Tuesday at his home in western Virginia. He was taken by helicopter to University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville in critical condition.

His son, Austin C. “Gus” Deeds, was found by police wounded inside the senator’s house and later died. An autopsy found that Gus Deeds died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.

Questions have been raised about the psychiatric state of Gus Deeds, 24, who unexpectedly dropped out of college last month. Virginia’s inspector general is investigating Gus Deeds’ release from psychiatric care a day before the attack.

Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell has ordered his Secretary of Health and Human Resources to conduct a full internal review of the events leading up to the incident. McDonnell, a Republican, defeated Deeds in the 2009 election for governor.

Virginia state police have said Deeds staggered to a nearby highway after he was attacked, and was picked up by a cousin. An emergency call was made from the cousin’s residence.

The state senator lives in Millboro, about 100 miles (160 km) west of Richmond. (Editing by David Bailey and Andrew Hay)