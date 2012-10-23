FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator says believes US will avoid 'fiscal cliff' spending cuts
October 23, 2012

Senator says believes US will avoid 'fiscal cliff' spending cuts

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A Democratic U.S. senator pushing to find a solution to automatic, across-the-board government spending cuts at the beginning of next year said on Tuesday he believes the so-called “sequestration” will ultimately be avoided.

“I do believe that we will avoid sequestration,” said Mark Warner, a senator from Virginia. He, along with Republican Senator Saxby Chambliss, are leading the “Gang of Eight” talks aimed at avoiding the spending cuts embedded in the so-called fiscal cliff at year end.

The pair were speaking at a financial markets conference.

