U.S. to cover cancer treatment for 9/11 responders
September 10, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

U.S. to cover cancer treatment for 9/11 responders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The 70,000 surviving firefighters, police officers and other first responders who raced to the World Trade Center after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 will be entitled to free monitoring and treatment for some 50 forms of cancer.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) announced on Monday that responders as well as survivors who were exposed to toxic compounds from the wreckage, which smoldered for three months, will be covered for cancer under the Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act signed by President Obama into law on Jan. 2, 2011.

