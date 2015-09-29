FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge dismisses Sept. 11 victims' case against Saudi Arabia
September 29, 2015

U.S. judge dismisses Sept. 11 victims' case against Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed claims against Saudi Arabia by families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, who accused the country of providing material support to al Qaeda.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said Saudi Arabia had sovereign immunity from damage claims by families of nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks, and from insurers that covered losses suffered by building owners and businesses. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

