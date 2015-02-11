Iowa healthcare provider settles false billing claims

(Reuters) - A home healthcare provider in Iowa has agreed to pay more than $5 million to settle claims of fraud against the government, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

ResCare Iowa, a subsidiary of Louisville, Kentucky-based ResCare Inc, will pay $5.6 million for violating the False Claims Act by breaking Medicare and Medicaid rules for five years that required it to document doctor involvement with patients, the DOJ said in a statement Tuesday.

