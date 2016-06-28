FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolling Stone wins dismissal of defamation lawsuit over debunked rape article
#Media News
June 28, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Rolling Stone wins dismissal of defamation lawsuit over debunked rape article

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Rolling Stone magazine on Tuesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by three former University of Virginia fraternity members who claimed that they were defamed in a now-debunked article it published about a campus gang rape.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said details in the November 2014 article about the alleged attackers were “too vague and remote” from the plaintiffs, George Elias IV, Ross Fowler and Stephen Hadford, to be “of and concerning” them.

The plaintiffs were not named in the article and had no connection to the alleged rape described in it, Castel said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

