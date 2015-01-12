FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia fraternity that was focus of rape story reinstated
#Intel
January 12, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia fraternity that was focus of rape story reinstated

Gary Robertson

2 Min Read

RICHMOND, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The University of Virginia on Monday reinstated a fraternity at the center of a now-discredited Rolling Stone magazine story about a 2012 gang rape.

An investigation by the Charlottesville Police Department has “not revealed any substantive basis” for the November story of an attack at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, the university said in a statement.

“We welcome Phi Kappa Psi and we look forward to working with all fraternities and sororities in enhancing and promoting a safe environment for all,” university President Teresa Sullivan said in the statement.

Phi Kappa Psi was suspended after Rolling Stone reported on an attack on a woman at a fraternity house party and the university’s failure to respond.

The story generated an uproar at the school and in the media and Sullivan suspended social activities at all fraternities and sororities until January. It also prompted renewed debate on campus sexual abuse.

In early December, Rolling Stone apologized for the article and said there were “discrepancies” in the account by the accuser, who was identified only as “Jackie.” Rolling Stone has asked Columbia University’s journalism school to review the article.

The Rolling Stone story triggered a police investigation and the appointment of a special counsel by Virginia’s attorney general.

The school, the flagship for Virginia’s university system, last week said it had reached an agreement with fraternities to crack down on binge drinking and other abuses at social events.

The university also has announced additional steps for student safety, including the opening of a new police substation near the campus. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)

