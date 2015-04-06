FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia fraternity chapter says it will sue Rolling Stone
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 6, 2015

Virginia fraternity chapter says it will sue Rolling Stone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The University of Virginia fraternity chapter at the center of Rolling Stone magazine’s retracted article “A Rape on Campus” said on Monday that it planned to sue the magazine for what it called “reckless” reporting that hurt its reputation.

The chapter of Phi Kappa Psi said in a statement that it would pursue all available legal action, a day after a team from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism concluded the magazine failed to follow basic journalistic safeguards in publishing the story. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Alan Crosby)

