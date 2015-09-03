Peruvian shepherds claim wage fixing in U.S. sheep industry - lawsuit

(Reuters) - Two Peruvian shepherds have filed a lawsuit against their former American employers alleging that they fixed wages in the sheep farming industry at exceedingly low levels and denied workers days off and other rights.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Denver, claims workers in the U.S. sheep industry are viewed “less as employees with legal rights and more as indentured servants who should be subject to even criminal sanction if they refuse to work.”

The suit, brought by Rodolfo Llacua and Esliper Huaman, names two membership organizations: the Utah-based Western Range Association and the Wyoming-based Mountain Plains Agricultural Service.

The law firm Towards Justice, representing Llacua and Huaman, argues the membership groups have worked to “fix wages at unconscionably low levels”, preventing shepherds from seeking better work conditions elsewhere.

“Because of this collusion, few domestic workers desire to work as shepherds. Therefore the sheep ranching industry is now dependent on the importation of foreign H-2A shepherds that are, in essence, indentured servants,” the complaint said.

The H-2A program in the United States allows agricultural employers to hire foreign workers on temporary work visas.

Shepherds like Llacua and Huaman have reported having zero days off over the course of a year and 80 percent said they were not allowed to leave their ranches, the complaint said, citing a 2010 survey by Colorado Legal Services, a non-profit group that offers legal aide to low income people.

In western states including Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Wyoming, shepherds reported making $750 in a month, the survey said. Those wages convert to $4.33 per hour based on a 40 hour work week.

According to U.S. Department of Labor documents, in 2009, national average wages for certified H-2A workers was set between $8 and $11 per hour.

The complaint said that in more than a third of cases, shepherds were paid less than once a month while living in “deplorable” conditions, with roughly 70 percent not having access to a functioning toilet.

Neither the Western Range Association nor the Mountain Plains Agricultural Service could immediately be reached for comment about the lawsuit.

Ellen Winograd, a lawyer representing Western Range Association, told the Associated Press the company was investigating but the H2-A visa program was so tightly regulated “it’s difficult to imagine a scenario in which there can be any anti-trust violations.”