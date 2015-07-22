U.S. says Shell is not yet allowed to drill in Arctic oil zone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday granted Royal Dutch Shell its final two permits to explore for oil in the Arctic this summer, but said the company cannot drill into the oil zone until the required emergency equipment arrives to the region.

The department’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) conditionally granted Shell permits for oil exploration in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska.

But Shell must have emergency equipment to contain a potential blown out well deployable within 24 hours before drilling into the oil zone, the office said. Shell discovered weeks ago that the Fennica icebreaker that holds the required equipment, called a capping stack, had a three foot (1 meter) gash in it.

“Without the required well control system in place, Shell will not be allowed to drill into oil-bearing zones,” BSEE Director Brian Salemo said.

Shell last week sent the Fennica, which it is leasing, to Portland, Oregon, for repairs. Fixing the gash and sending it back could take weeks.

The company said then it did not expect to require the capping stack until August and that it could proceed with preliminary drilling. Shell did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.

Environmentalists have criticized Shell’s drilling plans in the Arctic, which is home to sensitive populations of whales, walrus and polar bears.