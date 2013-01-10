FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US lawmaker says Shell may have moved Alaska rig to avoid taxes
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

US lawmaker says Shell may have moved Alaska rig to avoid taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Congressman Ed Markey said on Thursday that Royal Dutch Shell may have moved the Kulluck oil rig that ran aground off Alaska to avoid $6 million in taxes, disputing claims by the company that it moved the rig because of weather forecasts.

Markey, in a letter sent to Shell President Marvin Odum on Wednesday, said the decision to move the rig “may have been driven, in part, by a desire to avoid ... tax liability on the rig.”

Markey’s office said the congressman received information about Shell and taxes from the Alaska revenue department.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.