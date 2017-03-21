FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Shippers subpoenaed in U.S. price-fixing investigation - WSJ
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 5 months ago

Shippers subpoenaed in U.S. price-fixing investigation - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department investigators have subpoenaed top executives of several container shipping companies as part of an investigation into price fixing, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, confirmed that it was issued a subpoena related to a probe into the container shipping industry on March 15.

"The subpoena does not set out any specific allegations against Maersk Line," a Maersk Line spokesman said, adding that the company will fully cooperate with the authorities in their investigations.

The subpoenas were issued during a meeting of the world's 20 biggest container shipping operators in San Francisco, the Journal reported.

German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd AG also confirmed it was given a subpoena by Justice Department investigators, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2mMnQyJ)

Hapag Lloyd could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.