UPDATE 1-U.S. truck tonnage index down in May -ATA
June 19, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-U.S. truck tonnage index down in May -ATA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The index that tracks tonnage hauled by American trucks fell by 0.7 percent in May, after falling 1.1 percent in April, due to the sluggish economy, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said on Tuesday.

“The drops in tonnage are reflective of the broader economy, which has slowed,” said Bob Costello, ATA’s chief economist.

“The good news is that the decrease in fuel prices will help support retail sales going forward, which is a big part of truck tonnage,” Costello added in a statement.

The seasonally-adjusted for-hire truck tonnage index was 4.1 percent higher than a year ago, the largest year-over-year increase since February 2012, according to data from the industry group.

Analysts track the trade group’s tonnage index to gauge the health of U.S. manufacturing and, particularly, the strength of diesel demand.

About 67 percent of all tonnage in the United States is hauled on trucks, according to the ATA, which calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its members.

The May non-seasonally adjusted index was 6.5 percent higher than April levels.

